Worst friend ever? We are going to say, yes.

Dear the Internet, my friend asked me to be a bridesmaid at her wedding on the condition that I lose some weight. I am a normal sized human, but I’m worried my friend might actually just be a giant asshole?

In very important internet news, a young woman was excited recently when her close friend asked her to be a bridesmaid at her wedding. She was, quote: “over the moon”.

The pair met in college and had been friends for more than a decade, but the invitation came with one major proviso; the young woman would have to lose some weight.

Bride-to-be (a “very organised, go-getting, type-A person” who orchestrated her own Parisian wedding proposal) just wanted her five bridesmaids to have a “consistent look”, apparently.

The term “bridezilla” is offensive and it gets thrown around a lot so I won’t use it here — but ‘sociopath’ does spring to mind.

“A few weeks ago she started dropping hints about my weight to me,” Twoxweddingthrowaway writes. “Now, I’m not overweight. I gave birth to my daughter in November… I’m already back to my pre-baby size 10-12, but I have a large chest as I’m still nursing.”

At first it was a few subtle hints, she writes.

The bride-to-be invited her along to the gym (she already had a membership) and then she started questioning her dietary choices saying things like; “Are you sure you wanna eat that? The wedding will be here before you know it.”