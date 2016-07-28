Meet Jen Glantz.

She’s 27, she lives in New York, and she’s a professional bridesmaid.

After being a bridesmaid so many times for her friends (she even had two friends ask her to be a bridesmaid on the SAME DAY), Jen decided to turn her talent into dollars.

“When I was behind the scenes at weddings, there was no one whose job it was to be there for the bride. Sure, the bride may have had bridesmaids, but they were busy getting ready,” she told Mamamia.

Sensing a gap in the market, Jen posted a listing on Craigslist advertising her bridesmaid services.

Jen Glantz (second from the right) at one of her client's weddings. (Image: supplied.)

"If the bride had a wedding planner, that planner was focused on getting the venue set up and coordinating with the vendors," she said.

"There was nobody there whose job it was to be there for the bride. I saw that gap in the wedding industry and decided to create a job to fill that need."

It turns out Jen's business sense was bang on.

The posting went viral, and she now has her own thriving business.

The first wedding Jen worked as a professional bridesmaid was for a woman named Ashley from Minnesota.

Since then, she's worked with more than 40 brides and maids of honour.

"I've attended weddings all over the country for all different types of people. My favourite was actually one I did in Times Square for a couple who lived in Australia. It was such a New York experience and I'll never forget it," she says. (Post continues after gallery.)