Rebeca's girlfriends weren't available to be in her wedding. Her solution was fabulous.

Long distance friendships are hard. Aside from the missed coffee catch ups, Friday night wines and brunches, not having your usual support network on hand (or in the same state) to help you through life’s big moments comes with its challenges.

For example, finding yourself short of lady friends to stand up next to you on your wedding day.

Rebeca Abrantes knows this feeling too well, as she sets about planning her big day, minus any girlfriends to be her bridesmaids.

So instead of forgoing the tradition altogether, she made do with the next best thing. Enter, the bromaids.

The 24-year-old computer engineering student, who is one of four women in her class of 60, called on her best male friends to fill the bridesmaid-shaped hole in her wedding – the most important of responsibilities being, to take photos in matching robes of course.

Speaking to Bored Panda, the inspiration for Rebeca’s bro-themed bridal shoot came from some last minute internet browsing.

“I was looking into some ‘making of’ pictures of brides with their gang of girls, all in robes, laughing, drinking champagne and all, and I got a bit sad because I wouldn’t be able to do anything like that,” she said.

From pre-ceremony grooming to adding the finishing touches to the bride’s look, Rebeca’s friends came to her rescue, bringing their own bridal style to the day, red cups and all.

It’s not surprising her wedding album has since gone viral.

“I am very happy with the photos. Sometimes I look at then and find myself laughing like crazy. But I never imagined this would become so viral,” Rebeca said of the shoot.