After Cassie shared her engagement, a message from a personal trainer landed in her inbox.

Earlier this month, on the eve of their 10 year anniversary, Cassie Young’s boyfriend proposed.

A radio host in the US, Cassie was quickly flooded with messages of congratulations from her friends, family and colleagues.

But there was one message Cassie couldn’t ignore, from a personal trainer who had offered up his services to help her “get in shape” for big day.

While the bride-to-be had no problem with his original offer, things quickly went downhill when she declined his help.

“I know you want to look the best on your wedding day,” the trainer – who hasn’t been named – responded.

“If you don’t hire me hire someone. Those pictures last for centuries. Your children’s children’s children will still have those pictures.”

Cassie replied that she would look her best “because I’ll be so happy I get to marry the man I love” before telling the trainer it has taken her a long time to love and accept her body.

"I'm constantly shamed or reminded that I'm heavy and I should be embarrassed," she wrote.

"I've battled past all that and like myself and how I look.

"The idea of me being embarrassed by my wedding pictures because I might be "fat" in them and people centuries from now will be ridiculing me? That's the insinuation and I say f*** that noise!"

But the trainer wasn't interested in hearing Cassie's body-positive message, telling her she was "lying to herself".

"You can accept how you look but you can't be happy with the way you look," he wrote.