14 makeup things every bride needs on her wedding day.

Image: Thinkstock

After sorting out your dress, hair, flowers, veil, shoes and makeup, it can be easy to overlook the smaller items that you’ll need with you on your wedding day.

Here are some items that may come in handy, most of which will fit in a small clutch.

1. Lipstick/Lipgloss

This is something you’ll need to touch up throughout the day (especially after all that smooching) so ask your makeup artist (if you’re using one) for the name of the lipstick she used in your trial and be sure to have it on hand to re apply.

2. Breath mints

You can look like a princess but if you stink like a frog, it's not going to be an enjoyable first kiss for hubby.

Pop a small packet of travel mints in your purse for the perfect peck, and to avoid wafting champagne breath all over your guests.

That's not the lasting memory you want people to have of you on your wedding day.

3. Safety pins

This is one of those items that you hope to NOT need - but you'll be thankful if you do.

I have been to two weddings recently where the brides dress needed some repairs throughout the day.

One beaded cap sleeve came off the shoulder and the other had a hole appear at the bottom of the corset. Both were easily fixed thanks to someone having a safety pin on hand.

4. Blister packs/Bandaids

Don't spend your first dance in agony because of the blisters that have appeared on your tootsies during the day.

Slip a blister cover or a few bandaids in your bag to stop shoes from rubbing (and try to wear in your heels before the day)

The Best Wedding Manis Going 'Round

The 3D pearl-effect

The gold lace overlay

Holographic polka-dot nails

The 'Put a ring on it' statement nail

The fancy French twist

The lacy statement nail

Ombre glitter moons

The 'I do' statment nail

Diamante moons

The pear caviar

Ombre glitter tips

The cheeky naked moon

5. Compact mirror

Having a tiny mirror in your purse lets you do a quick check while no ones watching, and will save your photographer from having to edit out the spinach between your teeth captured perfectly while you laughed at the best man's speech.