The ingenious tool that every bride will be queuing up to buy.

If you thought weeing in a jumpsuit was hard, spare a thought for those tackling the toilets in a wedding dress.

The endless layers of tulle, the sexy-yet-impractical undergarments, the flowing flutes of champagne. So. Much. Champagne.

But after years of working in a bridal store and having women continually ask her “how am I supposed to go to the bathroom in this thing?” Heather Stenlake created a simple and innovative solution to many a bride’s problem.

Meet the Bridal Buddy. A genius and somewhat hilarious contraption that promises to keep your dress dry and you feeling the sweet, sweet relief from too much liquid consumption.