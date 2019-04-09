Warning: This post deals with domestic violence and could be triggering for some readers.
Roseanne Seymour, the estranged wife of former NRL player Brett Seymour, has claimed he was abusive and violent towards her and had alcohol and gambling problems during their relationship.
Brett Seymour, 34, played for the Brisbane Broncos, Cronulla Sharks and New Zealand Warriors throughout his NRL career and after a number of alcohol-related incidents, he left the NRL for England in 2011. He most recently played for English side Dewsbury in 2015.
READ MORE: The 11 questions Australian women want to ask the boss of the NRL – answered.
Roseanne Seymour has told 9News her husband, who she married in 2011, lost “everything” due to gambling during their marriage.
Wife of former Cronulla, Brisbane and Warrior’s player Brett Seymour is sharing her husband’s story of violence, gambling and drinking, which has left her at rock bottom. @Danny_Weidler #9News pic.twitter.com/Iyr5PvJvZp
— Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) April 8, 2019
She said after their move overseas, Brett’s alcohol and gambling problems turned into violence. He has denied her allegations.