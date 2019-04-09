“He was extremely blind drunk and came into the house and just punched me straight to the ground, a big punch straight to the ground. I just fell to the ground and the attack didn’t stop there.

“He was ripping chunks of my hair out of my head. I can still recall the carpet, he was rubbing my head into the carpet and my scalp had carpet burn.”

During another alleged attack, Roseanne said she fractured two ribs. At one point, she sent an email to Brett’s family asking them to intervene.

Roseanne stayed with her husband but said she lived in fear. When she knew he was out drinking, she would hide in a room with a bed up against the wall.

Five months ago, Roseanne was in a coma in hospital, covered in bruises and couldn’t remember how she got them.

She had to be resuscitated in her home and was put on life support, she told 9News. She said Brett did not visit her in hospital.

The couple broke up on December 30 last year after neighbours witnessed an alleged incident and police became involved.

Roseanne wanted to share her story to help women going through domestic violence.

Brett has denied all the allegations, saying in a written statement he does not intend to “participate in a trial orchestrated by the media.”

“If those allegations needs to be determined, they should be determined at the appropriate time and in the appropriate forum.”

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.