Brene Brown’s Netflix special, The Call to Courage, isn’t like anything you’ve seen before.

It sits in no existing genre – an unusual hybrid of stand up comedy and a motivational speech.

What Brown does is talk about the stuff we’re not really meant to. Vulnerability, fear, shame and failure. And she talks about them with tens of millions of people.

Her first TED Talk, titled ‘The Power of Vulnerability’, has been viewed more than 40 million times, making it the most popular Ted Talk ever created.

Watch the trailer for The Call to Courage streaming on Netflix. Post continues.

Video by Netflix

While it still deals with vulnerability, The Call to Courage is about stepping out into the metaphorical ‘arena’ and backing yourself. It explores the toxic stories we tell ourselves, and what it really means to fail.

Her work has transformed lives all over the world – and here are 12 quotes that sum up her philosophy.

The Call to Courage

“I’m going to live in the arena. I’m going to be brave with my life. I’m going to show up. I’m going to take chances, and if you’re brave with your life, if you choose to live in the arena, you’re going to get your ass kicked. You’re going to fall, you’re going to fail, you’re going to know heartbreak. Today, I choose courage over comfort.

“If you are not in the arena getting your ass kicked too, I am not interested in, or open to, your feedback about my work. You can’t take criticism and feedback from people who aren’t being brave with their lives. It will crush you.”

The Gifts of Imperfection

“We cannot selectively numb emotions, when we numb the painful emotions, we also numb the positive emotions.”