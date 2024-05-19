Brenda Lin was on a school trip when her whole family was murdered. She found out about it online.

This story discusses sexual abuse.

In July 2009, Brenda Lin was 15 years old and on the school excursion of a lifetime in New Caledonia.

"I remember my dad gave me his phone and said, 'Make sure you give me a call when you get there' but me being a teenager I didn't. I was too cool," she told The Daily Telegraph in a new interview. "We had limited access to the internet but one night we had a bit of spare time at our homestay and jumped on the computer.

"A friend from school noticed my friend had logged onto Facebook and sent her a link to a news article. They had no words, so they sent the article," she said. "When she clicked on the link... I could see a photo of my house. I didn't know how to process what followed. I was 15."

Watch Brenda Lin speak about the murders of her family on Sunday Night in 2017.



Video via Seven.

It would later transpire that someone had broken into her home in North Epping, a suburb in Sydney's north-west, and bludgeoned to death her entire family: father, Min Lin, 45, her mother Lily, 43, her little brothers Henry, 12, and Terry, nine, and Lily's 39-year-old sister Irene.

After the murders, Brenda was sent to live with her uncle, Robert Xie, and aunt, Kathy.