Put those away. Teacher breastfeeds baby in her classroom.

Is breastfeeding while you’re teaching a class taking things a step too far?

I’m all for breastfeeding.

I breastfed three kids over nearly six years. And, in that period of endless time, I had to feed them in some pretty bizarre places. On a jumping castle (while jumping); on a bus, a plane and a ferry; walking, feeding and pushing a pram with a screaming toddler in it; and even once in a church.

But while I’m all whip-em-out-and-feed whenever your hungry little sucker starts to holler, there are a few scenarios where I’m strongly on team put-them-away.

And one such scenario is when you’re in a classroom. Teaching teenagers.

An American teacher recently chose her classroom as a breastfeeding location, and left many people confused.

The teacher, who is unnamed, had been bringing her baby to school after her maternity leave ended. The school’s policy of allowing mums to bring bubs to the workplace sounds great in principle, and is one we would usually applaud.

Said teacher's students didn't agree, however. One student, Sally, complained to the local TV station, saying that she found the baby in her classroom distracting.

Sally told Arkansas Matters that the baby crying was bad enough, but watching her teacher breastfeed was the real clincher.

She said, "It's a distraction, especially since we have a bunch of teenage boys in there."

Other students were not as concerned. Tyler Rhodes, one of the teenager boys, told Arkansas Matters, "The baby just lays back there and plays with its toys. Every now and then it may cry, but she goes back there and takes care of it."