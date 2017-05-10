Kandi told her mum she felt "poisoned" after breast surgery. Months later she was dead.

A week after 32-year-old hairdresser and mum of one Kandi du Cros underwent breast enlargement surgery, she developed a fever and began vomiting.

Over the next two months, her condition progressively worsened and she died four days after she was admitted to hospital in January 2014.

Now an inquest has heard the surgery may have triggered a rare autoimmune disease that led to her death.

Mum who died after boob job complained of feeling like she had been “poisoned” in days before, inquest told https://t.co/qbFFdLojqE pic.twitter.com/9OV5Po4O5D — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) May 9, 2017

Her husband, Raymond du Cros, who lived in Cornwall, UK with this wife, told the inquest that Kandi “looked absolutely awful” and “could barely walk” after she fell ill in the weeks after her surgery.

Raymond also said his wife had told her mother, “Mum, it feels like I’m being poisoned”, before her death.

The inquest also heard that is was “probable” the breast surgery triggered a flare-up of a rare autoimmune disorder, leading to organ failure and Kandi’s eventual death.

Kandi was rushed to Royal Cornwall Hospital by ambulance in January 2014. Four days later, Raymond faced the heartbreaking decision to switch off his wife’s life support machine.