Eight of the best books to get you through any breakup.

So, it’s over. You’re going through a break-up and all the awful things that come along with it.

The “I-shouldn’t-have-sent-that” text messages. Crying over a glass of wine (or two). Watching rom-com re-runs. We all know how it goes.

Break-ups and heartbreak suck, and sometimes, it takes a little bit longer for you to pick yourself back up and ‘get over it’.

But fortunately, there’s one thing you can always count on to lift your mood – a good book.

Here are our top eight picks for the best books to keep your brain busy and get you through any break-up.

Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail – Cheryl Strayed

At just 26, Cheryl Strayed lost her mother to cancer and her marriage crumbled right in front of her. With nothing left to lose, Cheryl embarked on a lone hike along the west coast of America. Detailed in the book, Strayed’s long distance hike became a journey of self-discovery as she dealt with her grief and seek for redemption.

Eat, Pray, Love – Elizabeth Gilbert

For years, Elizabeth Gilbert’s Eat Pray Love has inspired and empowered millions of readers to search for their own best selves – perfect for after a break-up. Elizabeth Gilbert had a husband, home, and a successful career, yet she still felt unfulfilled. Eat, Pray, Love is the story of how she explored three different aspects of her nature in three different cultures: Italy, India, and Bali.

High Fidelity – Nick Hornby

High Fidelity is a novel about love, heartbreak, and rock and roll, with amazing insights on relationships. Rob, who runs his own record store, has just been dumped by Laura, for the guy upstairs. But Rob soon discovers that even if a relationship ends in a breakup, the people who come into your life can change you completely.

The Power of Now – Eckhart Tolle

Eckhart Tolle’s message is simple: live in the now and you will live a happier, more enlightened life. In Power of Now, Tolle explains how being in the now is an essential concept for well-being – especially when you’re going through a break-up.

