BREAKING: One of Australia's most popular radio teams to quit.

Dave Hughes and Kate Langbroek have quit as hosts of Melbourne Nova 100’s breakfast show.

The pair were the first voices to launch the station in December 2001, and 12 years later Hughesy & Kate today announced this will be their final year of breakfast radio together.

“Hughesy and I have decided that this will be our last year on the show,” Langbroek said this morning, “and we have loved it and still love it … but let’s face it, we’ve had big lives, we’re tired – not of each other actually.”

“We love our show,” said Hughes. “It’s been an amazing place to work. Since day one, when me, Katie and Dave O’Neil started … we’ve had so much fun. It’s been a joy to come to work. I have not had one boring day in 12 years coming to work with Kate Langbroek.”

“We’ve been talking about it for a long time … we have decided everything together,” said Langbroek.

The public caught a glimpse of their close relationship last month when Langbroek opened up about her 10-year-old son’s three-year battle with leukemia.

She thanked Hughes for his support during the time, to which he replied: “Your strength through this radio show and just through life has been remarkable and how you’ve kept soldiering on and never lost your sense of humour is incredible, absolutely incredible.

“To front up pretty much every day and have that beautiful spirit that you’ve never lost – and which I’m sure has rubbed off on Lewis and that’s why he’s the happy kid he is – is amazing.

After 2,800 shows, over 3500 guests, 60 outside broadcasts, two weddings and the birth of seven children, Hughesy & Kate’s last broadcast will be on Friday 29 November.

Josh Duhamel and Fergie have learned the fine art of parental compromise.

3. Miley Cyrus spanks a twerking dwarf on German TV.

Miley Cyrus has upped the ante on that VMA performance by spanking a twerking short-statured person in silver pants on German TV on Sunday.

It was the silver pants that got you, huh?

The 20-year-old performed “We Can’t Stop” with a band of dwarfs on TV show Schlagg Den Raab and also tweeted a series of photos from backstage.

Miley Cyrus also tweeted the news that her “Wrecking Ball” music video has arrived, and if you thought We Can’t Stop clip had too many nonsensical props just wait to you see her lick a sledgehammer and ride a wrecking ball completely naked.

In news that will surprise no one, the boundary-pushing, controversial fashion photographer Terry Richardson directed the video.