Breakfast Diaries: 'I made 3 changes to my breakfast habits, and it's changed how I feel.'

I have a confession to make. My friend Gregoire bought me a raspberry plant last year before he went back to his home country of France. I had met him in Australia when he was a backpacker and he was picking raspberries as part of his visa requirements. When he left - he gave me this parting gift, which I vowed to nurture.

Update: It was not nurtured.

So when Gregoire asked how the raspberry plant was going, obviously I was left with no choice. I lied to him and told him the plant was flourishing and was providing a bountiful harvest for my daily breakfasts.

Little does he know I’ve been buying fresh berries from the supermarket and sending photos of my faux-homegrown breakfasts to him. Do I feel bad? Yes. Do I intend to keep up this lie forever? Also yes.

I’ve always loved having fresh berries in the house. They add a touch of indulgence to meals, and in my personal opinion, they’re the superior fruit category (sorry, mandarins).

This new year, I’m looking for small, little ways to improve my overall lifestyle (OK, I say this every year, but this time I MEAN it). I think I’m taking it more seriously this year because it feels like a whole new chapter as I’ve also moved out of home for the first time.

I’ve realised an easy win in the lifestyle department is to start the day off with a decent breakfast. If you have a good breakfast instead of wolfing down a muesli bar on the way to work... you just know everything else will be fine. You’ve already given a vote in favour of the type of day you want to have.

So that being said, berries seemed like an easy way to improve my breakfasts without too much effort. They don’t just have to be for a fancy occasion, you can pop them on almost anything and you’ll be getting a great amount of fibre to start the day and also a bunch of antioxidants as well (yay!).

After adding berries to my breakfasts recently, I’ve noticed that I’ve felt fuller for longer and I don’t have that mid-morning slump as I usually do.

Here are three ways I’ve been changing my morning habits with berries, and the recipes I keep on coming back to. All these recipes are under four ingredients and take less than five minutes to make.

1. Three-ingredient pancakes.

When pancakes are on the menu it's hard not to smile. Image: Supplied.