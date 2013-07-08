news

Bravo Keira Knightley: This is brutal and shocking but necessary.

WARNING: This video may be triggering for some viewers.

Bravo Keira Knightley. Bravo.

This remarkable public service advertisement was created by not-for-profit organsiation Women’s Aid in the United Kingdom. Here in Australia, one in three women will be the victim of violence in her life and one in five will be the victim of sexual assault. While this video is brutal and shocking, the reality of family violence deserves greater attention in the community so that we can keep more women safe from harm.

If this post brings up issues for you, or you just need someone to talk to, please call 1800 RESPECT or contact White Ribbon at www.whiteribbon.org.au

