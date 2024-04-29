'I watch a lot of documentaries. This one should be compulsory viewing.'

I watch a lot of documentaries, especially any/everything concerned with the fashion industry.

From The True Cost to White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch — I inhale it all.

But a new documentary left my jaw on the floor for reasons I didn't expect.

Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion is currently streaming on Binge, and examines the teen clothing brand Brandy Melville. The brand only has a couple of stores in Australia (in Sydney and Melbourne), but it's huge in the US and Europe, with a growing presence in China.

For the uninitiated, Brandy Melville is best known for its 'beach babe' aesthetic and earthy Instagram presence, which features a grid filled with teenage models wearing baby slogan tees.

But behind the brand's wholesome exterior lies some deeply problematic behaviour allegedly exhibited by its management, according to the documentary.

I thought I knew what I was getting into with this show — it's a notorious fast-fashion brand, after all — but I had no clue what was to come.

Watch the Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion trailer. Post continues after video.