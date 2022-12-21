"Piper and Eddie were f***ing." Why everyone is talking about Brandi Glanville and Piper Perabo.

Reality TV star Brandi Glanville has a lot to say about actor Piper Perabo.

According to an exclusive interview for Page Six, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star claims Perabo and her ex-husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, had an affair while they were filming The Cave in Romania in 2005.

Glanville says that while visiting the movie set with her then one-year-old son Mason, Perabo was a "horrible c***" to her and behaved inappropriately.

“She was flirting with Eddie, like, right in front of me,” Glanville told Page Six. “I was like, ‘Am I here? Am I the only person [seeing this]? Like, what is happening?’”

The notoriously open RHOBH personality and host of the Unfiltered podcast said that she made some connections with the film crew, which is how she heard about the alleged affair.

