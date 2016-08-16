Miranda's baby boy Brady from 'Sex and the City' is all grown up.

Joseph Pupo is a typical teenage boy with a star-studded past.

If his name and face don’t ring a bell you would be forgiven, as Pupo is a true child star.

The young actor was brought onto the iconic Sex and The City set to play Miranda Hobbes‘ son Brady when he was just three months old.

And now, he’s all grown up.

Is it just us, or could he actually pass as the biological son of actors Cynthia Nixon and David Eigenberg, who played his on-screen parents Miranda and Steve? Well played, casting directors.

The teenager sat down with Battery Company hosts Sas Goldberg and Jake Wilson to clear up a few things about his time on the set of one of HBO's most popular series.