Teenage Bradley Cooper had sex with his friend. Then wrote about it in a local newspaper.

We’ve all been there in that moment when, all of a sudden, the person right in front of you becomes attractive.

It happens in an instant, almost. You’ve gotten morning coffee with this someone for years. He or she is the person you call for advice after a bad date. Hell, they’re the ones who laugh as you take tequila shots and inevitably end up sending you home.

But suddenly, you’re shy. Beneath the friendship has blossomed an attraction, and now you’re wondering if you have a coffee-milk moustache as you sip your morning brew together.

Actor Bradley Cooper had this experience at 18 with his best friend, Deborah Landes, and, well… He was so blown away by the phenomenon, he wrote about it in a newspaper.

He was interning at the Philadelphia Daily News at the time, and his first story to go to print was about, erm, sleeping with is bestie. As you do.

Now, a genius journalist at the Philadelphia Enquirer has shared Cooper’s story over Twitter. And we can’t thank him enough.

“Can best friends who are of the opposite sex hook up with each other without destroying their friendship?” the clipping from the now four-time Oscar nominee begins. “In my case, yes… so far.”

The 18-year-old Cooper, who’s now 43, goes onto describe what he knows he should be feeling – that he should be “hating that guy who she always said was hot” – but said that he wasn’t. That everything just felt right.

“We really don’t know how to be anything other than best friends,” Cooper wrote. “I realise this when people ask me if we are going out. It sounds too weird to even imagine; however, to an outsider, it probably looks as if we are boyfriend and girlfriend.”