Revealed: Brad Pitt's ban on sex scenes with other women.

1.Brad Pitt’s ban on sex scenes with other women.

Alright, Brad Pitt (and one of his friends) have revealed a couple of juicy tidbits about his relationship, family and how drugs affected his life during the period he was married to Jennifer Aniston. We’re going to take this one from the top:

Frank Pollaro (the friend – he started a furniture business with Pitt) has let slip that the 49-year-old actor has placed a self-imposed ban on filming sex scenes with other women out of respect for Angelina Jolie in an interview in Esquire magazine.

That and their kids are sick of them making out: “Once I walked in and Angie was standing there and Zahara walked up and said, ‘Daddy, you’re not going to start making out with Mommy again, are you?’ And it’s like that. This is a guy who has tried not to do any sexy scenes with other women since he’s met Angelina.”

“He’s crazy about her, and she’s the same way about him. No matter how hard he’s working, if one of those kids runs by the window he’ll get out of his chair and give them a kiss. And I don’t think I’ve ever seen Angie without one of those children in her arms.”

In the same – unusually candid – interview, conducted on April 1 (a month before Angelina Jolie commenced the pre-emptive double mastectomy surgeries) Pitt said he’s never been happier.

“I have very few friends. I have a handful of close friends and I have my family and I haven’t known life to be any happier,’ he tells magazine.‘I’m making things. I just haven’t known life to be any happier.”



I’m on a bike…

On drugs: “‘For a long time I thought I did too much damage – drug damage. I was a bit of a drifter. A guy who felt he grew up in something of a vacuum and wanted to see things, wanted to be inspired. I followed that other thing. I spent years f***ing off.

“But then I got burnt out and felt that I was wasting my opportunity. It was a conscious change.

