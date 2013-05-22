entertainment

Revealed: Brad Pitt's ban on sex scenes with other women.

1.Brad Pitt’s ban on sex scenes with other women.

Alright, Brad Pitt (and one of his friends) have revealed a couple of juicy tidbits about his relationship, family and how drugs affected his life during the period he was married to Jennifer Aniston. We’re going to take this one from the top:

Frank Pollaro (the friend – he started a furniture business with Pitt) has let slip that the 49-year-old actor has placed a self-imposed ban on filming sex scenes with other women out of respect for Angelina Jolie in an interview in Esquire magazine. 

That and their kids are sick of them making out: “Once I walked in and Angie was standing there and Zahara walked up and said, ‘Daddy, you’re not going to start making out with Mommy again, are you?’ And it’s like that. This is a guy who has tried not to do any sexy scenes with other women since he’s met Angelina.”

“He’s crazy about her, and she’s the same way about him. No matter how hard he’s working, if one of those kids runs by the window he’ll get out of his chair and give them a kiss. And I don’t think I’ve ever seen Angie without one of those children in her arms.”

In the same – unusually candid – interview, conducted on April 1 (a month before Angelina Jolie commenced the pre-emptive double mastectomy surgeries) Pitt said he’s never been happier.

“I have very few friends. I have a handful of close friends and I have my family and I haven’t known life to be any happier,’ he tells magazine.‘I’m making things. I just haven’t known life to be any happier.”

I’m on a bike…

On drugs: “‘For a long time I thought I did too much damage – drug damage. I was a bit of a drifter. A guy who felt he grew up in something of a vacuum and wanted to see things, wanted to be inspired. I followed that other thing. I spent years f***ing off.

“But then I got burnt out and felt that I was wasting my opportunity. It was a conscious change.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Bachelor: The Finale 2019

Mamamia Recaps
ADVERTISEMENT

“This was about a decade ago. It was an epiphany.”

Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston for seven years until 2005. Was he saying his life lacked meaning when married to Aniston? Ouch.

2. Can’t get enough of Brad Pitt? NEITHER CAN WE. Click this way to read about his brain disorder confession in Esquire.

3. Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth almost catch on fire at Hunger Games: Catching Fire party.

Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth were attending a party for ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ at the Cannes Film Festival where they were almost burned when candles fell on top of them.

Lawrence and Hemsworth were reportedly “sitting on a sofa in the VIP section of the party when all of a sudden, an 8-foot column with a platter of candles on top fell on top of them,” an eyewitness told Just Jared.

“They both jumped up when it happened and thankfully no one was hurt. Liam and Jennifer both seemed pretty calm about it and laughed it off. They almost caught fire – literally.”

If you play with fire…

4. Which The Hangover star has rescued an elderly homeless lady and taken her to his latest movie premiere? Read the amazing details here.

 

 

5. Blake Lively and her massive diamond ring cook pastry for Vogue. Natch.

You may know her from Gossip Girl, Savages or as Mrs. Ryan Reynolds but did you know for her pastry skills? Well, she makes a mean savoury treat. She joined US Vogue’s Elettra Wiedemann to whip up one of her favorite recipes; sausage and brie puff pastry.

Is it just us or is that a lot of brie?

6. Jennifer Lawrence’s director has tweeted a very revealing photo of the actress on the set of X-Men. Click here for a deep case of J-Law envy.

 

 

7. Beyonce shares a photo of Blue Ivy, breaks the internet with it’s cuteness.

Beyonce took a break from her tour schedule to share an adorable photo of Blue Ivyon her Tumblr page. The 16-month-old is seen with her back to the camera in a chair labelled “BIC,” her hair twisted in braids and a white tutu around her waist.

Cue the demand for monogrammed director’s chairs for kids.

8. Turns out Kim Kardashian was lying when she said she met Madonna for the first time at the Met Gala. Read about the rendezvous they kept secret here.

 

 

9. Would a guy you know wear this?

Dresses, lace, halter necks and fluted skirts. It’s the latest collection from a Versus Versace and J.W Anderson collaboration… for men. Hailed by Donatella Versace as a “whole new era.”

Do you know a man who would wear this?
Ali Larter in a tight dress with stripes, spots and multiple colours
Alicia Keys in emerald with nude finishings
Angelina Jolie wearing loots - legging boots
Anna Kendrick in a grey short suit with green trim
Anne Hathaway looking pale in pastel paisley
Anne Hathaway in draping white
One of Beyonce's many costume changes
Cate Blanchett in a fitted, long red leather dress
Cate Blanchett in black-white-and-red at the Hobbit world premier
Cate Blanchett blending in in pale pink
Catherine Zeta-Jones in magic-eye black-and-white
Chloe Sevigny wearing a black dress with a mid gold plate
Christina Ricci in a shiny two-peice
Crotch grab pants
Crotch grab pants
Diane Kruger in monochrome pants
Dita Von Teese in long stripy dress
Elle Fanning in shiny pale pink
Elle Fanning in long white dress and boots
Emma Watson in a major mismatched mess
Eva Longoria in angular black
Ginnider Goodwin in knee-length black sheer dress
Golden costume
Golden costume
Golden costume
Golden costume
Golden costume
Golden woman
Gwenyth Paltrow's sheer-side number from the back
Gwenyth Paltrow's sheer-side number from the front
Halle Berry mixes sheer with leather
Haper's Bazaar features a strait jacket on the
Heidi Klum at the MTV EMA's
Jennifer Lopez looking like a disco ball
Jennifer Hawkins in ill-fitting mustard
Jennifer Lawrence sports a black-and-blue pantsuit
Jessica Biel in a one-shouldered wonder
Jessica White all in white
Julianna Hough in a blazing red pantsuit
Kate Mara in floral metallic
Katie Price dress as a pink horse
Katie Price looking very Marie Antoinette
Kelly Osborne in purple hair and sparkly black pants
Kerry Washington looking a bit like a Disney princess
Kim Kardashian rocking the bird look
Kim Kardashian in prenatal mesh
Kim Kardashian in prenatl mesh
Kim Kardashian with a long black train to follow
Kim Kardashian in weird-cut white
Kristen Stewart in sheer black pantsuit
Kristen Stewart wearing mesh over a two piece and fluro heels.
Kristen Stewart wearing mesh over a two piece and fluro heels.
Kylie Minogue all checkered out
Lady Gaga looking a bit like Mr Burns from the Simpsons as an alien
Lady Gaga looking like a feisty rainbow
Lady Gaga in Disney princess jeans
Lady Gaga in her 'birth of Venus' dress
Lady Gaga with a big furry triangle on her head
Lady Gaga wearing underwear and a moustache
Lady Gaga in a swirly white outfit, surrounded by bubbles
Lady Gaga in white with sheer panelled sides
Lady Gaga in a closed-up black cape
Lena Dunham in a frumpy pink and red dress
Lindsay Lohan in a sleek golden slip-like dress
Lucila Sola showing off her behind in a sheer black number
A bare-chest tie
Marion Cotillard in a black and cream cut dress
Melting tights
Mesh man bodysuit
Miley Cyrus in double demin baggy jeans
Moscow fashion week plate face
Nicky Minaj wearing every colour under the sun
Patricia Arquette in charcoals and blacks
Piper Perabo in long black leather shorts
Rihanna channeling the eighties
Rihanna in double denim jeans
Rita Ora in fluffy polka dots, strappy heels and side buns
Rooney Mara wearing white
Rosanna Arquette in skin tight mustard
Selena Gomez in a sparkly bright blue mini
Selena Gomez rocking tight and bright
Shania Twain bearing all from behind
Futuristic transparent chest plates
Ugly male runway outfits
Ugly male runway outfits
Unicorn hoof-boots
Zosie Mamet in revealing red
Miley Cyrus rocking the white netting with black nipple patches
Introducing the Shark bikini = the sharkini
Rita Ora, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lawrence all in funky pants
New men's dress designs
New men's dress designs
New men's dress designs
New men's dress designs
Katie Price and her gorgeous hot pink hair
Nicole Kidman in long brown dress with black finishings
Solange Knowles in green tropical suit
Blake Lively in short plum dress
Emma Stone in poofy sleeved black dress
Nicole Kidman
Selena Gomez in a pin stripe suit
Vanessa Hudgens in a pale pink satin dress with black finishing
Solange Knowles in long white shirt dress
Rooney Mara in a very conservative black dress
Jessica Chastain in nude coloured satin-and-tulle dress
Miley Cyrus in floral midriff sweater and mini denim shorts
Kyly Clarke in long-sleeved white gown with golden buckle
Christina Applegate in gothic black dress with swans on it
China Chow wearing a rainbow
Rosario Dawson in pale baby blue peplum dress
Kim Kardashian in white dress with matching wrist and shoulder pieces
Daudmaus with a large black mouse head
Jessica Alba in long transparent black dress
Sasha Gradiva wearing gun-inspired arm wear
Jennifer Garner in mid length black dress
Miss Universe Australia's international competition costume
Kristen Stewart in white crop with black tailored pants
Kristen Stewart transparent golden dress
Teresa Palmer in black sheer number
Ginnifer Goodwin in long sleeved black dress with gaping chest
Erin Wasson in black dress with sheer dress
Cameron Diaz in a lot of canary yellow

 

10. Justin Bieber gets booed during his Billboard Music Awards speech.

One word Bieber: humility.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???