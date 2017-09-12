The genius system Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie use to dress their children.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have six kids together. That’s a whole lot of kids.

And a whole lot of kids usually means spending a whole lot of money on clothes they’ll only be able to wear for a short time.

Branglina, however, have come up with a way to make sure they’re getting the most out of each item of clothing they buy for their kids.

LISTEN: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were ahead of the curve when it comes to gender neutral clothing for their kids.



The Jolie-Pitts pretty much just buy a bunch of clothing in neutral colours, and in various sizes, and the kids can wear whatever they want and whatever fits them at the time. So, that’s why you’ll see Shiloh wearing Zahara’s t-shirt and Vivienne wearing Pax’s pants.

It’s called gender neutral clothing, and it’s a trend that’s recently been picked up by UK department store, John Lewis.

Last week, the department store announced they would no longer use ‘girls’ and ‘boys’ labels on children’s clothing because they don’t want to reinforce gender stereotypes.