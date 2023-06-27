Brad and Clare met on this year's Farmer Wants A Wife. Now they're expecting a baby.

A month after the Farmer Wants A Wife finale, contestants Brad and Clare are expecting their first child together.

Clare, who met Farmer Brad on season 13 of the show, announced the news on Instagram, alongside a photo of the couple standing next to a pair of baby shoes.

"We're so excited to meet our newest little farm hand! Baby Jones due December," she captioned the post.

Speaking to New Idea on Monday, the couple shared it's been a "crazy" time in their lives.

"We didn’t think it would happen as quick as it did," Brad told the publication.

Clare shared she is currently in her second trimester and has had a "pretty healthy" pregnancy so far.

The pair met when the show began filming in late 2022 and have since moved in together on Brad's crop and cattle farm.

During the show's finale, Brad told Clare he was "falling in love" with her and he was "excited" for their future.