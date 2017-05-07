Genius life hack: Wash your bras with your salad spinner.

If you’re anything like me – bras are a big investment. It takes a lot of time, money and investigative skills to find a bra that fits right and is comfy.

So when you finally stumble upon the holy grail of boob holders, you want to hold onto them for as long as possible. You need these bras to go the distance, because you CANNOT go bra shopping again anytime soon. It’s just too much.

Your bras need to be washed regularly (fungal infection, anyone?) but you should avoid the washing machine at all costs – the rough spinning cycle will reck havoc on your delicates – and you’ll end up getting stabbed in the eye by a renegade wire during your morning commute.

Luckily we've found the perfect little hack for washing your bras - all you need is your bra (obvs), a little bit of washing detergent or baby shampoo, and a salad spinner.

Yep, we're talking about that nifty little appliance that you pretend to wash your lettuce in.

All you do is fill your salad spinner with water, 2 teaspoons of baby shampoo or washing detergent, then pop your bras in - making sure they're covered by the water.

Let your over shoulder boulder holders soak for 10 minutes and then gently spin the bras a few times in the soapy water. Then remove the dirty water and replace it with fresh water, and spin that a few times. Repeat as many times as necessary to get all the soap out of the bras.

Then you just remove the bras, pat them down with a dry towel to remove the excess water, and lay them flat on a clean towel to dry.

And there you have it - you'll have clean bras - and they'll stop trying to kill you. It's a win win.

P.S You might want to invest in a second salad spinner - unless you like your lettuce a little bit soapy.