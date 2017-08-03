Urgent recall issued for children's shoes which may contain cancer-causing chemical.

An urgent recall has been issued for a pair of children’s sandals over fears the lining could contain a cancer-causing chemical.

The shoes – sold in Australia online by UK high street clothing brand Next UK – are believed to contain the toxic substance benzidin.

“Benzidine which could have carcinogenic properties if in prolonged contact with the skin,” the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in a product safety notice.

“Expert authorities classify benzidine as a carcinogen and recommend that exposure be limited.”

Consumers who have purchased the shoes – described as Younger Boys Navy Brogue Shoes – are urged to stop using them immediately and return for a full refund.

The retailer issued a recall of the product in late June, saying the lining contained "a restricted substance".

"As the shoes don't meet our strict, technical specifications, we've taken the decision of recalling them, and are requesting that you return them to us for a full refund," their website stated.

"We're very sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience caused, but we hope you'll understand that customer safety is our highest priority."

Any affected customers are asked to contact Ezibuy on 1800 148 148 to arrange return packaging and a full refund.