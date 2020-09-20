"Love takes two." The most important lessons I learnt when my love left me for his ex-girlfriend.

Right the first moment we laid eyes on each other, I already knew that it was going to be something different.

We had this intense chemistry that immediately drew us closer despite the differences we had as two individuals.

So, naturally, we wanted to spend more time together, and we did just that. We joked, we laughed, we kissed.

Before I knew it, I had already fallen for him hard and fast. It was so amazing that it felt almost too good to be true.

Indeed, it was too good to be true.

At one point, things suddenly felt off.

Celebrities who broke up... and then worked together. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

I could sense that there was something up with him as he started to distance himself and stop communicating with me as much, but I didn’t voice my concerns. I acted like everything was normal because I wanted to see how things played out.

One day, he told me he had to leave for his hometown to attend a relative’s funeral.

During the two weeks when he was gone, I was worried, yet I held on to the last time we were together to calm myself down.

However, much as I wished to lie to myself, my intuition was right.

When he came back, he avoided me for three days and then he said to my face that he didn’t love me, he was still in love with his ex-girlfriend.

"I’m still in love with my ex. I don’t love you."

Those words sounded so simple, yet to that hopeless me at that time, they were heavier than stones.

It was like the end to everything that ever meant anything to me.

I was shocked, I was angry, I was humiliated and, yes, I was incredibly hurt. It was all too much.

My eyes were all red and I seriously could not breathe.