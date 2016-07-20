When it comes to a new hair change, there will always be fans and haters. The only thing that matters? That you are happy with it.

It’s something Reddit user ‘badhair1020210’, let’s call her Mary, discovered recently. She loves her new long bob, but her boyfriend doesn’t – and he’s not being quiet or subtle about it.

“My boyfriend (22) has always been a sucker for long hair. When we met my hair was down to my waist and he loved it. He really liked playing with it and very obviously liked it a lot,” Mary wrote.

“I had a haircut last week and got myself a long bob. That was over 10 inches of hair completely gone (and donated). My boyfriend knew about this in advance and while he tried to discourage me from getting my hair cut, he knew that I was really tired of having to care for really long hair. He also knew that I was going to cut off over 10 inches, so it’s not like I lied to him about what was going to happen. He knew.”

Watch: All the short hair inspiration you need. Post continues after video.

“Immediately after I returned from the hairdresser, his face fell and it was really obvious that he hated it. I chalked it up to him being shocked because he’s never seen me like this before, but I liked my haircut and told him so. I then left him to his own devices and processing, figuring that it might take some time.”

Image: iStock