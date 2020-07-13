After 8 years Bonnie discovered her boyfriend's other girlfriend. They had a three-way divorce.

In a grand romantic gesture, Bonnie Mitchell decided to surprise her boyfriend John* at the airport when he returned from one of his regular trips away for work.

She didn't have a car, so getting to the terminal late at night was tricky but she was determined to see the look of excitement on his face when he spotted her waiting for him at the gates.

But he wasn't excited at all. In fact, he was shocked and gave Bonnie such a hard time about it, she never bothered to surprise him again.

It turns out John had been very lucky that day. He was usually 30 minutes up the road with his other girlfriend, Jen*, lining up his movements with real flight times so that Bonnie would be none the wiser.

This time, thankfully for him, he'd been on an actual trip away.

It would take eight years for John's double life to be exposed, and for his other girlfriend of 15 years to come knocking on Bonnie's door.

Bonnie first met John through friends. She was in her mid-20s and instantly fell in love with the outgoing, witty and clever man. He had an IQ that put him at genius level, and a high-flying job as a mechanical engineer that saw him whisked away from her at a moment's notice.

After two years, they moved in together. And in their eighth year, they made the decision to start a family and began IVF.

"We were planning a future together, and he put a lot of effort in. He had me in one property and her in another property. They had decided they weren't going to have kids..." Bonnie told Mamamia.

Looking back, Bonnie says there were red flags that she pushed away. He was overly attentive bordering on possessive and just didn't like any of her friends.