An 11-year-old boy was sexually assaulted in a cinema toilet in Melbourne’s north-east while his mother waited outside.

The brazen attack occurred around 4:30pm on Sunday at Main Street, Greensborough, when the boy and his mother left mid-film so he could go to the bathroom.

After the boy entered the toilet, a strange man approached him at the urinal and assaulted him, while his mother waited outside, Fairfax Media reports.

The attacker – believed to be aged between 40 and 60 and wearing a hooded jumper – fled with his pants around his ankles.

The boy ran out to his mother and raised the alarm.

Diamond Creek Sexual Offence and Child Abuse Investigation Team detectives wish to speak to any witnesses.