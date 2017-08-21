Monday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Seven-year-old NSW boy confirmed dead after Barcelona terror attack.
“We are so blessed to have had him in our lives” – Family of Julian Cadman confirm he died in Barcelona attack. https://t.co/zh9sLbSq0m pic.twitter.com/XqVbyvupvX
— The Australian (@australian) August 20, 2017
The family of missing Australian boy, Julian Cadman, have confirmed the seven-year-old was among the 13 people killed in Barcelona’s recent terror attack.
Julian and his mother, Jom, had been in Barcelona for a family wedding, and became separated when a van ploughed into crowds in the city’s busy Las Ramblas district on Thursday evening.
Julian’s mother, who is originally from the Philippines, remains in hospital as one of more than 100 people hurt in the attack that has been claimed by the Islamic State.
The family have released a statement via the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
2. Drug smuggler returns to NSW home after eight years in a Peruvian prison following the death of her son.
Convicted of drug trafficking, Bronwyn Atherton arrives home in Sydney after eight years in… https://t.co/EatEaUFPam pic.twitter.com/Jl7zLYc3Up
— Sydney Informer (@sydneyinformer) August 19, 2017