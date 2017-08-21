Monday's news in 5 minutes.

Convicted drug smuggler, Bronwyn Atherton, has returned home to the NSW South Coast after spending more than eight years in a Peruvian prison.

She was sentenced to 14 years in jail in 2008 after authorities found 17.4 kilograms of cocaine in her suitcase at Jorge Chavez international airport in Peru.

Atherton told the Sydney Morning Herald the sudden death of her three-year-old son from restricted bowel when she was 24 left her “mentally unhealthy” and lead to a series of poor choices, finally landing her in prison in Peru.

“I knew what I was doing, I don’t deny that, but I wasn’t in a position where I made good decisions,” she told The Sydney Morning Herald. “Things like that don’t happen to mentally healthy people. I needed to heal, I was damaged.”

She is now home in Ulladulla on the NSW South Coast and can see the ocean from her window. “It’s unbearably beautiful and painful at the same time,” she said.

3. Babies born extremely prematurely are surviving in greater numbers than ever before, statistics show.

More extremely premature babies than ever surviving without severe disability, but face greater academic challenges. https://t.co/avtZJjPSyB pic.twitter.com/dCk5nEw5Ue — 7 News Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) August 19, 2017

Parents of an extremely premature baby have every reason to be optimistic about their child’s future, with more than ever surviving without severe disability.

“We have every reason to be optimistic – back in the 70’s less than 10 per cent of these children survived and now they are surviving in very reasonable numbers,” Associate Professor Jeanie Cheong is a neonatal paediatrician at the Royal Women’s Hospital said.

This comes after a study published in The BMJ this week showed premature babies born in France in 2001 were more likely to survive and less likely to have severe disabilities by age two compared with those born in 1997. Experts say the same numbers can be seen in Australia.