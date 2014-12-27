1. Survivors remember the Boxing Day Tsunami, 10 years on.

Governments, families and friends have remembered the 230,000 people who were swept to their deaths by the Boxing Day tsunami, 10 years ago yesterday.

Among the victims were thousands of foreign holidaymakers enjoying Christmas on the region’s beaches. 26 Australians were killed in the tragedy. 400 bodies remain unidentified.

The damage in Indonesia from the tsunami in 2004.

On December 26, 2004 a 9.3-magnitude earthquake off Indonesia’s western coast triggered a series of waves up to 35 metres high that devastated countries as far apart as Indonesia, Thailand, Sri Lanka and Somalia.

Memorials have been held in Indonesia, Thailand, Sri Lanka and around the world for the victims of the Indian Ocean tsunami to mark the 10th anniversary of the disaster.

British Prime Minister David Cameron paid tribute to those deeply impacted by the tragedy saying, “Today we think of all those for whom Boxing Day is no longer a happy festive celebration but the day they lost a loved one in the Indian Ocean tsunami.”

“In the face of tragedy and adversity, hundreds of thousands of people have demonstrated real resilience to rebuild their lives and millions more have shown extraordinary generosity to help those affected.”



2. Sydney siege gunman was “obsessed with Sunrise”.

David Koch and Samantha Armytage host Sunrise on Channel 7.

It has been revealed that Sydney siege gunman, Man Haron Monis, spent years lobbying the Australian media watchdog (ACMA) over what he perceived to be breaches in broadcasting regulation by Channel 7’s Sunrise breakfast show.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that “correspondence associated with the dispute about Seven and the Australian Communications and Media Authority that Monis sent to other authorities, contain numerous references to ‘Martin Place’ and ‘acts of terrorism’, confirming his six-year obsession with the location.”

It is believed that the 50-year-old gunman first lodged a complaint of this nature back in 2007 over his concerns that Sunrise’s coverage of the Glasgow terror attacks had indirectly provided viewers with instructions on how to conduct terrorism.

Due to the nature and consistency of these complaints there is speculation that Channel 7’s Martin Place studios were in fact the original target of Monis’ hold-up which took place in the Lindt Cafe last week.

3. Food poisoning ruins Christmas for 30 at a party in Victoria.

More than 30 people have been affected by food poisoning at a Christmas party at Portsea, in Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula.

Ambulance Victoria said they were called to a party of around 44 people, including six children, at Percy Cerutty Oval just before 8:00pm (AEDT) on Christmas Day.

Paramedic team manager Brendan Keane said up to 34 people suffered nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea while at the party.

“About 22 of those made their way home before paramedics were called to assess 12 others who were still at the party,” Mr Keane said.

4. Female voters abandon Tony Abbott on all fronts, according to new poll.