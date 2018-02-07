Beauty was always just a passionate hobby for Melissa Young, but she decided to take control of her future and her career and enrolled full time into beauty college. She also worked two jobs in the beauty industry while she was studying.
She knew she had to follow her passion.
After getting her qualifications, she stepped into the beauty world full time. She started as a junior therapist and eventually worked her way up to managing a salon.
What is Melissa Young Beauty?
Melissa Young Beauty is a boutique french-inspired beauty salon in Glebe, New South Wales. I offer various treatments such as advanced facial treatments, HD brows, brow feather tattooing, eyelash extensions, waxing, tinting, laser hair removal and spray tans.
It has been featured on Sunrise Channel 7, awarded a finalist in the Inner West Local Business Awards, State Chamber of Commerce Awards and Small Business Champions Award. This year, it was ranked Top 4 in the Beauty Salon of the Year for New South Wales in the Australian Beauty Industry Awards.
I have also just launched my own Natural Soy Wax Triple Scented Candle line!