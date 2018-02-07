What were you doing before you went into business for yourself?

Beauty hasn’t always been my career. After finishing high school, I was offered an amazing role working in real estate. However, after five to six years of working in different sectors of the industry, I was made redundant.

That’s when it really hit me. Am I really happy with my career?

What made you want to start your own business?

Not only did I want to be my own boss, I wanted the control, challenge and hands-on experience. I wanted to create an environment where I am the brand.

How did you come up with the name?

Very simply, I wanted to brand myself (hence using my name) to offer unique treatments to clients in a way I would want them done on myself.

Describe the staff structure of Melissa Young Beauty. Do you have a partner? Has it changed?

It was just me for the first year. I worked solely running the business and working in the salon six to seven days a week. Going into the second year, it was becoming too difficult with the increase in clientele so I brought on an amazing therapist to work with me. We are now both at the salon full time.

Did you require investment to start your business?

Prior to starting my business, I did own an investment property, which I sold. I used the profits made from that investment plus my savings to start Melissa Young Beauty.