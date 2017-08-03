Jessica Rowe happily admits she uses Botox. And not just in her face.

Jessica Rowe is more than happy to admit she uses Botox. It makes her feel better, she told Confidential, and not just because it smooths her face.

The 47-year-old author and Studio 10 host told the outlet she also has injections into her armpits to stop excessive sweating; a “terrible” problem when you’re on live television.

While perspiration is an essential bodily function – one that serves to regulate your body temperature – some people experience it to excess. This is referred to as hyperhidrosis.

There is no known cause for the condition, which can affect multiple areas of the body, or be confined to single locations such as the armpits, hands, feet or back.

While clinical, topical products might be effective enough for some patients, Botox is routinely recommended by doctors as the next step in treatment.

When injected into the skin of the armpit, the Botulinum Toxin (of which Botox is a brand) works to temporarily block the chemical signals from nerves that stimulate nearby sweat glands.

According to Dr Jeremy Hunt of the Australian Society of Plastic Surgeons, the results from a single session can last between three to six months.

"It's a very effective treatment for what can be a very socially troubling problem for patients with hyperhidrosis or excessive sweating," he told Mamamia. "It can change someone's life immensely."

