One woman, two vaginas. Yep, it's possible.

Up until now, we wouldn’t be surprised if you hadn’t heard of uterus didelyphys.

But thanks to one female Reddit user and her boyfriend, the world has been gifted a whole lot more information on what it’s like to live with two vaginas.

Posting to the popular site back in 2013, user nurseryRN began, “I am in my 20s. I found out I had two uteri, 2 cervices (sic), and 2 vaginas when I was 16 years old. I’ve been told I can get pregnant in either uterus. AMA.”

That’s two uteruses. Two cervixes. Two vaginas.

A normal uterus compared with a double uterus. Source: ITV / Youtube.

If your head is still spinning from the information that you can have two vaginas and suddenly filling with logistical questions, don't worry. You're not alone.

While the condition is known to be extremely rare, numbers on its frequency are still undecided, with the American Medical Association estimating that just 0.1 to 0.5 per cent of the female population are affected.

But while nurseryRN's post may seem like another far fetched Reddit tale to begin with, she's is far from being the first woman to share her story.

Hazel Jones and Dr Harper shed light on the rare condition. Post continues...