Women who know books tell us which ones we should be reading right now.

‘The Wife Drought’ by Annabel Crabb.

Staying with Australian authors but moving into fiction, Emily Bitto’s debut novel, The Strays captivated me from the beginning. Bitto’s perceptive exploration of the complexities of friendship and the imagined dynamics of the art world made great fiction, and it is no stretch to consider that much of Bitto’s insight into the sacrifices and gender politics of her characters would apply to the real world.

Looking to international fiction, I loved the witty banter and incisive social commentary of Adelle Waldman’s The Love Affairs of Nathaniel P.. And while I went into We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves by Karen Joy Fowler knowing one of the key premises, this knowledge took nothing away from my enjoyment of this engrossing, clever book. And, finally, from among old favourites I returned to the essays of Joan Didion (Slouching Towards Bethlehem) and the poetry of Gwen Harwood (The Best 100 Poems of Gwen Harwood). You just can’t go wrong with either.

Emily Gale, Online Children’s Specialist:

This year I had a bit of a reading crisis. Although children’s and young adult fiction is my passion and joy, I felt suffocated by it all of a sudden.

The problem was that I’d been gorging: several children’s books a week, in addition to reading to my kids at night and writing children’s fiction (my other job). I couldn’t remember what it was like to choose a book that wasn’t intended for slotting into my mental catalogue of books to recommend.

Now I needed recommendations. Luckily, two of my colleagues came to the rescue by giving me a copy of Karen Joy Fowler’s We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves. By now this novel has garnered plenty of attention and praise – many book clubs have discussed it, and many more will in 2015 (it’s great book club fodder with its provocative take on what family is, and family dysfunction).

The early revelation took me by surprise and I didn’t feel tricked by it but rather, excited. Up until that point (I won’t spoil it for those who might be reading this over the summer) I thought the family bore resemblance to some of my own family history, so then I was quite shocked by how extraordinary the real truth of the family make-up is! The story is clever, charming and heartbreaking.

After that reawakening I took recommendations from several trusted female readers. From my colleague Bronte Coates, Fiona McFarlane’s The Night Guest. I was in awe of McFarlane’s prose and utterly chilled, thrown this way and that, by her inventive, tender narrative.

‘The Harp in the South’ by Ruth Park.

Charlotte Wood (author of one of my 2011 favourites, Animal People) recommended Nina Bawden’s The Birds on the Trees, which was published in 1970 and included in the Lost Man Book Prize in 2010. Bawden was one of my favourite authors when I was a child (Carrie’s War and The Peppermint Pig).

Despite being written several decades ago, The Birds on The Trees (more family dysfunction!) seemed entirely relevant. It was only Bawden’s slightly old-fashioned eloquence that reminded me this wasn’t a new release. Finally, Justine Larbalestier (author of one of my favourite young adult novels of this year,Razorhurst) recommended The Harp in the South by Ruth Park. With stiff competition, this one trumps them all.