The six best books to read while you are travelling.

If there’s one time in your life you have the time to read, it’s surely while travelling.

So, to both get you in the spirit of being far from home, and celebrating the the glory of everything about it, we asked some of our Mamamia writers for their favourite travelling reads.

These are just a few:

What I Was Doing While You Were Breeding by Kristin Newman

Kristen Newman is a TV writer who has written for That 70’s Show, Chuck and How I Met Your Mother. In her 20s and 30s, not content with settling down and having babies like many of her friends did, she instead travelled the world, often alone, for several weeks each year.

In an interview with the L.A Times back in 2014, she said she hoped her memoir of her time travelling alone would inspire other young women to do the same, and buck societal norms that dictate when they should settle down.

“I hope that single girls will buy a plane ticket after reading this book and go travel by themselves. There’s something particularly unique about travelling alone that changes you—and I don’t think that trips with other people change you.”

On the Road by Jack Kerouac

On the Road is a 1957 novel by American writer Jack Kerouac and based on the travels of Kerouac and his friends across the US.

Time named it as one of the 100 best English-language novels from 1923 to 2005, and The New York Times hailed it as “the most beautifully executed, the clearest and the most important utterance yet made by the generation Kerouac himself named years ago as ‘beat,’ and whose principal avatar he is.”