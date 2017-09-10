Five books to read before you turn 30.

It would seem our lives are dictated by the times we have birthdays that end zeros.

20. 30. 40. 50.

Things to do, see, watch, read. We’re told we need check lists, bucket lists, other lists. It’s stressful, annoying and there are too many rules.

So although this is a list, and a list of things you should read before 30, consider it a very gentle guide of books that may not be the ones to read before you die, but rather ones that have generated equal parts conversation, criticism, and accolades.

Life of Pi, Yann Martel

If you were never forced to read Life of Pi while at school, it’s probably just one of those books to get into your system.

Telling the story of a young man who survives a terrifying shipwreck and months in a lifeboat with a large Bengal tiger named Richard Parker, Life of Pi won the 2002 Man Booker Prize for Fiction and was turned into a film in 2012.

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, Jonathan Safran Foer

Narrated by nine-year-old Oskar Schell, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close tells the story of a young boy whose father died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. A couple of years later, he discovers a vase in a closet that holds a key that belonged to his father. It sparks a search, New York City-wide, to find out where the key leads to.

The book itself has received mixed reviews. Some believed it to be a masterpiece. Others, too sentimental. But if one thing’s for sure – it’s popular. In 2012, it came to life in a film on the big screen starring Tom Hanks and Sandra Bullock no less, growing to become a sound conversation starter.

