Some days all you need is a little pick-me-up, and there’s nothing like a good book to do just that. These books will make your stomach ache from laughter, tears of joy to run from your eyes – you might even pee your pants a little. Cheryl Akle at Better Reading brings you some of the best books to make you laugh out loud.

1. Yes Please by Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler is one funny lady, and her memoir Yes Please is no exception. A collection of stories, observations and sage advice.

Peppered with celebrities, this one is guaranteed to entertain.

2. Bonkers by Jennifer Saunders



Notoriously private, Jennifer Saunders opens up about her acting roots, sharing stories involving Joanna "Jack" Lumley and Dawn French, her marriage to Adrian Edmondson and her battle with breast cancer.

3. Bossypants by Tina Fey

Tina Fey shares her journey from being a young girl with a dream of acting to one of the most highly regarded comedians on television. An emotional rollercoaster, guaranteed to have you cheering her on and crying with laughter.

4. Carry a Big Stick by Tim Ferguson

Provocative and funny, Tim Ferguson shares his journey from being part of a sketch group on the international comedy circuit, to waking up one morning and finding his whole left side wouldn't work.

5. Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain

This is the book that made Anthony Bourdain a household name. Bourdain takes us on a culinary rollercoaster of sex, drugs and rock 'n roll - sharing his first oyster with us, his passion for good food, and lifting the lid on what really goes on in the kitchens.

6. Moab is My Washpot by Stephen Fry

Continuing from his autobiographical first novel, The Liar, Stephen Fry gives us a glimpse behind the curtain of the life that inspired it.

Sent to boarding school at age seven, he survived a controversial journey through school life that involved beatings, love affairs, criminal convictions and suicide attempts.

7. Me Talk Pretty One Day by David Sedaris

David Sedaris is a lauded comedian along with his sister, Amy.

In this collection, he draws inspiration from his family, his fury at the absurd presentation of food in restaurants, and his attempts to learn French with a teacher who declared, "Every day spent with you is like having a caesarean section".

8. Hyperbole and a Half by Allie Brosh

For something a little bit different, Allie Brosh's webcomic-turned-book is hard to beat. Her most famous comic, Depression, is hailed as the best explanation to non-depressed people of how depression feels.

In this book, she chronicles her childhood quirks, such as standing in her parents' room in the dark to watch them sleep, and going sugar-crazy and breaking in to a locked room to devour her grandfather's birthday cake.

9. A Short History of Tractors in Ukranian by Marina Lewycka

What are two sisters to do when their elderly father falls for a much younger woman with a penchant for lime green lingerie? Marina Lewycka's debut novel is a hilarious snapshot of immigrant life in the UK, gold-digging brides, and the united force of two sisters who are at-odds in everything else.

10. Bridget Jones's Diary by Helen Fielding

Bridget Jones is 30-something, single, and a hopeless romantic.

Over the course of a year, she records her yoyo-ing weight, her alcohol and cigarette intake, and her hopes and dreams when it comes to her charming boss Daniel Cleaver - and the aloof Mark Darcy.

11. This is Where I Leave You by Jonathan Tropper

Judd Foxman's wife has just left him when his father dies. In line with their Jewish faith, his mother summons all the children home to sit shivah, with disastrous consequences. A powerful and funny portrait of divorce, death, grief and, above all, family.

