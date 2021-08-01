The 7 best books for Father’s Day when you don’t know what the heck else to buy.

I pride myself on being a pretty good present giver.

I try to pick up small cues throughout the year so when it comes time to buy a present I’m not wracking my brain for ideas.

However, Father’s Day is one I somehow always struggle with.

For my Dad’s birthday and Christmas I am pretty good, but come Father’s Day and *poof* – all my good ideas have been used, or escaped my brain and I'm stumped.

My brain when I try to think of a Father’s Day gift idea. Image: Giphy.

I hate buying the ‘typical’ Father’s Day presents because I don’t feel like they are very personal: socks, tools, chutney, a mug, wallet.

They all feel a bit meh to me. So this year I’ve tried to think about something my Dad will really like and enjoy. And I think the solution is books.

Stay with me. I know giving a book may not be the first thing you think of for Father’s Day. But with such a wide variety, and the entertainment (or cooking inspo) it can provide the giftee inside that cover, I’ve discovered it’s actually the perfect fail-safe present.

Here are a few that I recommend for every kind of dad, partner, uncle, grandfather or father figure in your life.

For the one that loves crime and cartel shows: The Deep

