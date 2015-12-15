The best books for holiday reading

Are you that person that says “Oh, I love reading.”

But actually, your “reading” is limited to scrolling texts, reading group chat on Whatsapp and flicking through the weekend papers looking for the DJ’s sale?

Me too. I love the idea of being a big reader. Someone who reads so much that it necessitates a pair of sensible-but-chic- spectacles and a reading chair in dappled sunlight at home. But the reality is, I’m crap at making time for it. So I shove all my reads into summer; when there’s nothing but cricket on the tele, and I can finally worm into some great reads.

So if you’re looking for some book-spiration, I crowdsourced my friends, I hassled my book club, and came up some ideas for your summer reading list, and why they’re worth your holiday time.

Then, we made a podcast about them, because sometimes when you close that last page, all you wanna do is yell omg wtf was that discuss in depth the nuances of the book.

In every episode, we dive deep on one of the big reads of 2015. There’s true crime, fiction, self help, prize winners, thrillers, so something for every taste. Like every book club, the idea is you read something you might not have read before.

Subscribe in itunes for all the episodes and come read with me! Think of me as your reading personal trainer. Except I won’t charge you money, or yell at you to go ‘deeper’ into your squat ‘until it burns’. I’ll just gently encourage you to read at your own pace. Awesome.

Here we go:

The Prize Winner – All The Light We Cannot See: Antony Doerr

If I explained to you what this book was about, you’d never believe it won the Pulitzer. Orphaned children? A priceless diamond that holds magical powers? A blind French girl and a German whizkid who fall in love via a secret radio transmission? Oh puhlease. Sounds like something from the pages of a Mills and Boon. But this war-time tome – ten years in the writing – is a masterpiece. Written from the child’s perspective, the themes of light, love, and how against all odds people still try to be good to one another, is stunning. Don’t be put off by the 500-odd pages; Doerr’s light touch means it’s an easy read.

To start with, the first episode, about All The Light We Cannot See, is here. And we all agreed that even though this won the Pulitzer, there was something REALLY wrong with the book:

The True Crime One: This House of Grief, Helen Garner

Would a man really stage an accident to murder his three children and get back at his estranged wife? That’s the question Helen Garner concerns herself with in this intimately observed court-house novel. The book follows the case of Robert Farquharson, accused of deliberately driving his car into a dam near Geelong. While the case captured, angered and horrified the nation, this novel is a meticulous study of character, of truth, and the reliability of memory. It’s a brilliantly written, fly on the wall view of this tragic story.

