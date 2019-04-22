On Christmas morning in 1992, Bonnie Haim opened presents with her husband Michael and their three-year-old son Aaron.

Just two weeks later, she was gone.

After Bonnie Haim failed to show up at work on that January morning, police began searching for the missing young mother.

Roughly five miles away from her Jackonsville, Florida home, the 23-year-old’s purse was found buried in a motel dumpster with her credit cards and cash intact. Her car was parked just miles away at the Jacksonville airport.

From the very beginning, Bonnie’s husband Michael Haim was considered a primary suspect in her disappearance.

Speaking to police, Michael claimed that his wife had drove off following an argument. He said that he had no idea where she was.

But the couple’s son Aaron had a different story.

In the weeks following his mother’s disappearance, three-year-old Aaron Fraser continually told investigators that “Daddy hurt Mummy”.

According to an arrest affidavit, the toddler also stated “Daddy shot Mummy” and “My daddy could not wake her up”.

But the youngster’s claims simply weren’t enough for investigators.

Although police searched the family’s home, a lack of physical evidence meant police were unable to arrest their prime suspect – Michael Haim.

In the years that followed Bonnie’s disappearance, Aaron was removed from his father’s custody and adopted out to another family.

But even as he grew older, Aaron remained convinced that he had witnessed his father murder his mother.