Ratbag teen goes on 'Bonnie and Clyde' crime spree with boyfriend after stealing her mum's car.

It’s times like this I would like to remind my mother how lucky she is to have me as a daughter.

Sure, I constantly put things on top of the dishwasher and not in it, and I’m not exactly the best at remembering to put the bins out, but I could definitely be worse.

I could drain her bank account and go on a three-state crime spree with my (non-existent) boyfriend, for example.

Because that’s exactly what Ivie Jade Adams, a 17-year-old from Georgia, did to her beloved mum last week.

After stealing her mum’s car, Ivie Jade went on a the most epic teenage temper tantrum of all time, committing a string of felonies in Georgia, Florida and Alabama with her boyfriend in tow, also 17.

The pair withdrew money from her mother’s bank account before heading south, where they stole a car and ditched her mother’s in a carpark.

Tut-tut-tut, kids.

“It would appear from what we recovered from the mother’s vehicle down in Jacksonville that they were entering other automobiles, either on their way down there or while they were in Florida,” Lieutenant Charles Barstow of the Milton Police Department told WSBTV.

(See, Mum?! Do you see how perfect and angelic I am now?!)

The Bonnie and Clyde-esque road trip was ended when Sheriff deputies arrested the deviant couple in Dothan, Alabama.

Ivie Jade has been charged with multiple felonies, however her boyfriend is yet to be charged as police wait for more evidence to surface.