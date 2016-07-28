ALDI had a sale on Bonds Wondersuits and parents lost their minds.

It may be a cute name, but the Bonds Wondersuit sale at ALDI this week wasn’t exactly sweet.

Parents swarmed the retailer’s social media to complain of queues, customers hoarding stock and items selling out.

The suits, which usually retail at $24.95, were selling at the bargain price of $11.99.

The range is notorious for its sell-on value with some suits selling for hundreds in secondary markets. One Strawberry ‘Zippy Wondersuit’ sold on eBay for more than $200 after 36 bids on Wednesday night.

The sale began when Aldi's doors opened on Wednesday morning, but many parents complained the suits had sold out only hours later.

"I went to four Aldi stores today (in four different towns) only to find that they had all sold out of Bonds Zippy suits before 9am," one user said.

"Very disappointed with my shopping experience at Aldi Minto today. Not only did they not have a single Bonds suit available when the special buys only started today, but your stock was mislabeled," another user said.

