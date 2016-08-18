Bonds has delivered the body image ad we've all been waiting for.

Bonds has a penchant for making brilliant ads.
Ever since Aussie hero and all ’round great guy Pat Rafter stripped down to his undies and told us how comfortable they were, Bonds has shown an uncanny ability to tap into the Australian mood.
More recently, Hamish and Zoë Foster Blake became ambassadors for the brand’s active wear campaign, competing in a rigorous Game of Tone, despite the fact that neither of them appear particularly athletic (sorry).
And now, in an ad titled ‘Think of Fathers’ in preparation for Father’s Day, the underwear brand have turned the issue of post-partum body pressure on its head.
‘Think of Fathers’ highlights the ridiculousness of the obsession with women’s post-baby bodies by putting women’s words in men’s mouths.