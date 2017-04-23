Bondi Rescue's darkest day: "Sometimes we just can’t be there for everybody".

It’s been two months since Bondi Rescue’s darkest day and the lifeguards at Bondi Beach are still struggling to comes to terms with it.

On that day two tourists got into trouble in the Bondi surf, and one man drowned, while a woman was left critically injured.

“As much as we try and try, sometimes we just can’t be there for everybody,” says lifeguard veteran Rod “Kerrbox” Kerr on an episode of Bondi Rescue airing on Anzac Day.

During the episode, those involved speak about what’s been described as the most serious rescue at Bondi in over 70 years.

The lifeguards talk through the desperate struggle to get the two unconscious Norwegian tourists out of the water and the fight to revive them back on the sand.

It was just after 4.30pm when Jethro James, on duty in the tower, spotted trouble in Bondi’s infamous “Backpackers” rip, and sent his fellow lifeguards - Trent 'Singlets' Falson and Corey Oliver - into the water.

“I just saw this cluster of people right out the back of 'Backpackers' where the surfers were and it didn’t look good at all,” Falson says.

“I couldn’t see the patients on the way out. And then I remember coming over the last wave and what I saw next absolutely shocked me to the core.”

Back in the tower, James could see about five swimmers in trouble, including a woman floating on her back.

“Hopefully, it’s not as bad as it looks”, he said into the radio.