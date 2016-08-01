NSW Police launch international hunt for one of Australia's worst rapists.

A worldwide hunt for one of Australia’s worst serial rapists has begun, with NSW Police publicly releasing two identikit images of a man best known to the public as “The Bondi Rapist”.

Having been secretly investigating the man for over a decade, it is believed the rapist – also known as “The Centennial Park Rapist” and “The Tracksuit Rapist” – attacked at least 27 women inside their own homes throughout the eastern suburbs of Sydney between 1985 and 2001.

Police believe the man stalked a number of his victims for a period of time before attacking.

After 16 years the attacks stopped abruptly, his last believed to have occurred at Waverley Cemetery on 30 October in 2001.

The singlet's rapist, found by police following an attack. Source: NSW Police.

According to Sex Crimes Squad Detective Sergeant Eugene Stek though, open cases remain.

"Just because the attacks have stopped doesn’t mean we have stopped hunting him," Stek said in a media release.

"We're asking the public to look at the identikit, the dates of the attacks and perhaps they might be able to remember something which may help identify him."

Initially beginning their investigation in 2005, police linked the rapist to five attacks within the area. But thanks to improvements in fingerprinting and DNA testing, and a reinvestigation of hundreds of cold cases, the scope began to broaden significantly.