Monday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Police seek man they believe responsible for 27 sexual attacks.

Police are seeking a man they believe is responsible for sexual assaults on at least 27 women since 1985.

The man sexually assaulted women in Sydney’s East between 1985 and 2001. The women were aged between 14 and 55.

He attacked women inside their homes, climbing on to balconies to sneak inside.

The attacks stopped abruptly in 2001 after an attack at Waverly Cemetery on October 30 2001.

Sex Crimes Squad Detective Sergeant Eugene Stek said, “To us these are still open cases which we want to solve.

“We’re asking the public to look at the identikit, the dates of the attacks and perhaps they might be able to remember something which may help identify him.’’

“We believe he is now aged from 45-64 with dark curly or wavy hair, brown eyes and a broad nose,” Sen Cons Cridland said.

“We believe he often used disguises and that he spoke with an Australian accent,’’ Sen Cons Cridland told News Limited “He has been known as the Centennial Park Rapist, the Bondi Rapist and the Tracksuit rapist. He is like a ghost. It’s remarkable he has got away with it.’’

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

2. Aussie athletes robbed in Rio.

Australian athletes were robbed after a fire broke out in the Olympic Village and they were evacuated from their building.

Australian Olympic Committee spokesman Mike Tancred told media computers and shirts were stolen while rooms were vacant.

“We did lose some shirts and a couple of laptops, one on the fifth floor from a cycling official and one in the office downstairs.”

It is believed the fire was caused by a cigarette tossed by a worker into piles of rubbish in the basement.

Shooter Warren Potent told media that he slept through the evacuation after alarms did not go off. Potent says he wasn’t woken by door-knocking or phone calls to evacuate.

“I didn’t know it even happened, to be honest,” Potent told reporters.

“We had our protocol in place but it doesn’t actually work when I’m asleep and the phone is on silent, unfortunately.”

Australian chef de mission Kitty Chiller told reporters that the fire alarms had been deactivated but procedures had been put in place to ensure the safety of the athletes.