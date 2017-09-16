Here's everything we know about the London Station bomb explosion.

London has faced its fifth attack by terrorists in 2017, when a homemade bomb device exploded on a packed London commuter train during rush-hour.

The explosion occurred at 8:20am on Friday (local time), and 29 were injured when fire engulfed a carriage at Parsons Green underground station in West London.

Following the incident at #ParsonsGreen this morning we have taken 19 patients, mostly with minor injuries to three London hospitals. pic.twitter.com/1Y3dpTJifA — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) September 15, 2017

The ambulance service reports none of the injured passengers were thought to be in a serious condition. Some suffered burns while others were injured in a stampede to escape the train and the station.

One woman – who only identified herself as Lauren to reporters – said the crowd “panicked” when they saw the fireball ripping through the train’s carriage.