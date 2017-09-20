EXPLAINER: The app that allows you to silently contact police in an emergency situation.

There are very rare scenarios in which a person may be in danger and unable to dial 000.

Now, there’s an app designed specifically for these situations.

BodyGuard is a live protection app that sends video, location tracking data and your identifying information to an operations centre, who then can contact police.

If you are in danger, or suspect that you may be in danger, you can open the app, and choose between three options to express your situation.

Slide

By sliding your finger on your phone, you automatically declare an emergency. Video starts recording instantly, your location is tracked, and the police are notified.

Hold

If you’re not sure whether you’re in danger, but feel unsafe, you can hold anywhere on the screen, and the app starts to track your location.

If you decide you are safe, you can tap Cancel Emergency.

If you need police, you can release your finger and the app will contact police and start recording video from your phone, and continue to track your location.

Pull

If you don’t feel safe, you can open the app with your earphones connected.

In an emergency, you can remove your earphones from your phone, and the police will be contacted.

The app’s features are highly developed, with the operations centre able to toggle between the front and rear camera on your phone, the option to have a loud alarm sound when you indicate you’re in an emergency (hopefully, to deter your attacker), and the capacity to receive your emergency within three seconds.