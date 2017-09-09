The body positive movement is no longer just for plus size women like Tess Holliday and Rebel Wilson.

There’s a new world of men on Instagram who are posting positive messages of size diversity. These trailblazers face a lot of the same issues as women, especially when it comes to language and self-identifying.

For women, we use terms like curvy, fat, BBW and plus size, while in the male world it’s big, chubby, king size, big & tall and brawny.

Here’s a few Instagram accounts to follow for big men’s style inspo and all-round male body positivity.

Bruce Sturgell @Chubstr

Fashion blog Chubstr has been around for seven years. It’s all about shopping tips as well as fashion tips and building a body positivity community.

Zach Miko @Zachmiko

Zach is the first plus-size male model signed by a major agency. He’s with IMG and is listed as being a ‘brawn’ model. He’s not only big he’s also tall standing at 6ft 6in. He started out modelling for Target and has gone on to ‘bigger’ things.