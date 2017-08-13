The photo that will completely change the way you look at your 'flaws'.

We’re all our own biggest critics when it comes to our own bodies.

It’s hard to look past all the things we view as ‘flaws’ and actually see what everyone else sees.

Louise Aubrey, a body positive activist with over 60,000 Instagram followers, is helping to smash our preconceived notions about our bodies.

Aubrey posted a side-by-side image on Instagram, pointing out what she sees when she looks at her body versus what other people actually see.

Where she sees a big nose, other people see a big smile. Where others see a strong butt, she sees cellulite and while others notice her long legs, she focuses on her back fat.

Sound familiar?

“I am guilty,” she begins her post. “As much as I preach self love and [have] truly made some progress accepting myself, there is something I really struggle with: pictures.”